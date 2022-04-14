CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Buys 9,551 Shares

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $394.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $18.06 EPS. Analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 425.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.