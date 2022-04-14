CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

CTIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

CTIC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. 8,710,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,102. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61. CTI BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $467.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.11.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

