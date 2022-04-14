CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in CSX by 198.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 15,505 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.89 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.