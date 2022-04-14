Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,927 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

