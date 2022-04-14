CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Burt W. Podbere Sells 10,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,352,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,357. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

