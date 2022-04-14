Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.53.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.00 to C$4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.