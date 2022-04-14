Critical Review: GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) versus Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC)

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GFL Environmental and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GFL Environmental -9.39% 2.80% 0.91% Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GFL Environmental and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GFL Environmental $4.41 billion 2.50 -$484.17 million ($1.26) -26.26 Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.71 $1.69 million $0.08 72.13

Quest Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GFL Environmental. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GFL Environmental and Quest Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90 Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00

GFL Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $46.06, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Quest Resource has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.20%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than GFL Environmental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Quest Resource beats GFL Environmental on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc. operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers. The company's infrastructure and soil remediation business line provides remediation of contaminated soils, as well as complementary services, including civil, demolition, and excavation and shoring services. Its liquid waste management business collects, manages, transports, processes, and disposes of a range of industrial and commercial liquid wastes, as well as resells liquid waste products. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.