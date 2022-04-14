Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU) Short Interest Update

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRECU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,030,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000.

NASDAQ CRECU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Crescera Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

