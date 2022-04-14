Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

CPG traded up C$0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,043,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$10.08. The firm has a market cap of C$5.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.38.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

