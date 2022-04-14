Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 57.15% from the company’s current price.

CRDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Shares of CRDO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,690. Credo Technology Group has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.