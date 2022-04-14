Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1963 per share on Monday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of USOI opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

