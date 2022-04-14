Credit Suisse Group Trims Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Target Price to €128.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €128.00 ($139.13) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

KRYAY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

KRYAY traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $153.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

