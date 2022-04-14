Credit Suisse Group Trims ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price to GBX 2,850

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 3,700 ($48.21) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASOMY. Societe Generale cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($62.55) to GBX 4,000 ($52.12) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.71) to GBX 2,125 ($27.69) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,824.50.

ASOMY traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 19,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. ASOS has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

