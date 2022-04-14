Credit Suisse Group Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$80.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of TC Energy to a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$67.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$69.29.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP opened at C$72.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$57.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.01 billion and a PE ratio of 38.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$69.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$64.77.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4699997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.10%.

In other news, Director Fareen Sunderji sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$575,636.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and have sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.