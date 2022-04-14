Credit Suisse Group Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$58.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.29.

TECK.B stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$48.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.23. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$24.84 and a 12 month high of C$55.43.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

