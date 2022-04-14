Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) a $188.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TMUS. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $134.85 on Monday. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.30 and its 200 day moving average is $119.52. The company has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $248,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.7% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 402,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.