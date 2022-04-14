CREDIT Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CREDIT has a total market cap of $212,857.68 and approximately $1,137.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

