Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust which principally acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office investments located primarily in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is operated by CIM Group, a vertically integrated, owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary which includes in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing and property management capabilities and its affiliates. CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,155. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 431,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.