Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $105.38 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.30. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.19.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

