Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.65) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.78) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 463.78 ($6.04).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 246.20 ($3.21) on Wednesday. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of GBX 228.20 ($2.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.55). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 383.65. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

