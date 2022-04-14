Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $28.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BASE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of BASE opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

