Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Reduced by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.8% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 148.8% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.93.

COST traded up $9.73 on Wednesday, hitting $591.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,582. The firm has a market cap of $261.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $362.55 and a 1 year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.