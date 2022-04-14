Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $14.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Shares of COST stock opened at $591.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $362.55 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $542.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.34.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after buying an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after acquiring an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

