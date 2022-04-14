Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Trading 12.6% Higher

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. 55 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.
Costa Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTQF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costa Group (CTTQF)
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Costa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.