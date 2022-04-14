Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CJREF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $731.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Corus Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.