Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Trading Down 3.4%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.75 and last traded at C$12.06. 191,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 624% from the average session volume of 26,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.49.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on Copperleaf Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company.

About Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

