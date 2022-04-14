Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Increased to C$4.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $595.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.82. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.49 million during the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%.

About Copper Mountain Mining (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.