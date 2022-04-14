Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Short Interest Update

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 156.4% from the March 15th total of 717,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 730,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.41.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. The company had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,738,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,109 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,375,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 999,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,969,000 after acquiring an additional 126,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.