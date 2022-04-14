Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €136.00 ($147.83) to €110.00 ($119.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €90.00 ($97.83) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.60.

CTTAY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

