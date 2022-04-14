Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full-year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 512 shares of company stock valued at $46,801 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $98.03. 62,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,373. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.12. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

