Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.99

Shares of Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and traded as low as $15.91. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

