Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.640 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $35.66. 4,554,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,936,845. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after buying an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

