Conagra Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Shares of CAG opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.50. Conagra Brands has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 221,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

