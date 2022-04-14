Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.84

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.84 and traded as high as C$5.32. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 23,196 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Computer Modelling Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.63.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.82. The firm has a market cap of C$417.74 million and a P/E ratio of 23.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.85.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

