CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Lp Bleichroeder Purchases 239,427 Shares

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 239,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,171.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,827,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,848,646.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,682. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $4,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $3,284,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

