CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys $547,591.13 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

CMPO opened at $7.09 on Thursday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley started coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

