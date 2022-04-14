Comparing Lear (NYSE:LEA) & Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Lear and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.26 billion 0.40 $373.90 million $6.17 20.80 Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.13 $495.00 million $0.84 8.45

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lear. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 1.94% 9.99% 3.62% Garrett Motion 13.63% -32.04% 11.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lear and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 2 6 7 0 2.33 Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lear currently has a consensus price target of $178.53, suggesting a potential upside of 39.09%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Summary

Lear beats Garrett Motion on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks; and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, engineered components, and junction boxes; electronic system products, including body domain control modules, smart and passive junction boxes, gateway and communication modules, integrated power modules, and high voltage switching and power control systems. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXO, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOX, STRUCSURE, AVENTINO, and TeXstyle brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

