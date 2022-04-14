Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Short Interest Down 58.2% in March

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMWAY opened at $79.46 on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 12 month low of $64.38 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $1.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 3.7%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

