Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 168,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 86,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.66 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in British Columbia.

