Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $19,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 14,469,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,267,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

