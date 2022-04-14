Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.66

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.66 and last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 26313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

In other Columbia Banking System news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 43.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,743,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,009,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,739,000 after acquiring an additional 631,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.