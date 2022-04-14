Collateral Pay Price Hits $0.0350 (COLL)

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $216,839.88 and approximately $6.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044455 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.65 or 0.07536315 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,898.63 or 1.00007786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

