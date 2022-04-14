Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.40.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $78.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

