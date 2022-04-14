Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.13.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 1st quarter valued at $3,617,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after acquiring an additional 258,440 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 54,606 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

