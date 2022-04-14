Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cogent Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s program consist PLX9486. Cogent Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,595,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

