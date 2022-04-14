CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNA Financial is one of the most versatile property and casualty insurers maintaining combined ratio at favorable levels, despite a tough operating environment, that in turn leads to underwriting profitability. Compelling product portfolio, better retention, improving pricing, and new business growth should continue to fuel premium increase. Stable fixed income returns and higher limited partnership returns should continue to support investment results. Strong balance sheet and cash flows enable the insurer to engage in shareholder-friendly moves like dividend hikes. Shares of have CNA Financial underperformed the industry in a year. However, exposure to cat loss poses an inherent risk to the P&C insurance business. Further, escalating expenses due to rising net incurred claims and benefits tend to weigh on the company's margins”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA opened at $48.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.59. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNA. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in CNA Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

