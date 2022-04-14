CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Raised to $271.00 at Morgan Stanley

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $255.00 to $271.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $252.92.

NASDAQ CME opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

