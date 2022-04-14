Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1162 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of GLQ opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

