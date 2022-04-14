Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.95 and last traded at $115.93. 16,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,371,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.64.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.39.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.29.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $4,959,717.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total transaction of $1,293,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 592,707 shares of company stock worth $62,842,135. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile (NYSE:NET)

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.