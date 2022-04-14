Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Short Interest Up 1,132.6% in March

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 744,500 shares, a growth of 1,132.6% from the March 15th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRXT. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 560,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,737. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRXT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

